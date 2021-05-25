Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,470 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,012,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,652,000 after buying an additional 246,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after buying an additional 276,861 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

