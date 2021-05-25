Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.94 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,102,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after buying an additional 1,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Devon Energy by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after buying an additional 1,629,634 shares in the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.