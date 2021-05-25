Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 77.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

