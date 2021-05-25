Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.98 ($17.63).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.80 ($15.06) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

EPA:ENGI traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching €13.14 ($15.46). The stock had a trading volume of 5,599,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.46. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

