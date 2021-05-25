Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NETI stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Eneti has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 276.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eneti will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $2,614,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter valued at about $1,583,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter valued at about $19,104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

