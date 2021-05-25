Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.57

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.57 and traded as high as C$7.91. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 132,270 shares trading hands.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$699.47 million and a PE ratio of 13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

