Endor Protocol Trading Up 34.5% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.57 million and $797,900.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00503389 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000743 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00025453 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00101401 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.