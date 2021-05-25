Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $46.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of research firms have commented on EDVMF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,905. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

