Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 33.83.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 28.83 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 23.25 and a 12 month high of 33.20.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Analyst Recommendations for Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

