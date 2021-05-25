Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.81.

Enbridge stock traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$46.51. 748,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,731,857. The stock has a market cap of C$94.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$49.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.95.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

