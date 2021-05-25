Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.14

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and traded as high as $50.65. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 65,479 shares traded.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

