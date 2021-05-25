Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 120 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $250.78 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.