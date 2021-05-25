EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.40 million.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $334.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.35. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. On average, analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

