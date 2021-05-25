Elitium Price Tops $4.05 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00010664 BTC on major exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $121.78 million and $945,256.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.48 or 0.00941860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.97 or 0.10069734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

