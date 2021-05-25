Element Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.93.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $233.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion and a PE ratio of -61.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

