Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 192,740 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 35,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 555,366 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NYSE EGO opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

