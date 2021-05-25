eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $99.10 Average PT from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

EHTH stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.19. The company had a trading volume of 242,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,793. eHealth has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of -0.14.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

