eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.30 million-$77.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.34 million.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $328.41 million, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. Analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

