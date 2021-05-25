Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.93.

EW stock opened at $95.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,472 shares of company stock worth $22,289,246 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

