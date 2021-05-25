Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 96,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $657,641.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,578.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,472 shares of company stock valued at $22,289,246. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

