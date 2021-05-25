Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.38.

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

