Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,549. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $80.17 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

