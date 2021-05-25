Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $724.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $92,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

