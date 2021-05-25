Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 58,998 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 4,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 48,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

