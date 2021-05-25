Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.75.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $254.77 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

