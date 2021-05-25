Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $126.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average of $138.76. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

