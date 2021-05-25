Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

