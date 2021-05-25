Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAR. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $282.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 85.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

