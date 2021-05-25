Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.82. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

