Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

