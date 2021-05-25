E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$371 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.75 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETWO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.