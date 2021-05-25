e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE ELF opened at $29.15 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $31.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $2,652,232.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,457.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 393,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.