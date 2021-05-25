DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 15th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

DuPont de Nemours has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of DD opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $48.24 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

