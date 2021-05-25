Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPM. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$154,000.

TSE DPM traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.84. 489,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.59. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$6.49 and a 52 week high of C$10.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

