Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

