DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Hits $19.18 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.51 or 0.00049037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $19.18 million and $473,861.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00358483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00181339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003876 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.06 or 0.00816113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,483,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,320 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

