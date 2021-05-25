Drep [new] (DREP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.43 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 43.4% against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $21.94 million and $2.43 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00068331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00017559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.18 or 0.01006346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.33 or 0.10701708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00086913 BTC.

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars.

