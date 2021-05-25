Doyle Wealth Management Sells 166 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after purchasing an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after purchasing an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.