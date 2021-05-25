Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

