Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,501. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.28. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $130.14 and a one year high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

