Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

