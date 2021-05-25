Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,244.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,313.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,207.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

