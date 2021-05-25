Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DMZPY opened at $40.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $43.29.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.