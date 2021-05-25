Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
DMZPY opened at $40.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $43.29.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
