Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after acquiring an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 291,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after buying an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

