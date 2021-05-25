Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama stock opened at C$53.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.48. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$43.63 and a 1 year high of C$58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares in the company, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.