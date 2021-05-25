Doliver Advisors LP Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

