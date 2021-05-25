Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

