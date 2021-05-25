Doliver Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 1,369 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 73,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $271.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

