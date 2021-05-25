Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DHC stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

