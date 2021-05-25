Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DEC opened at GBX 113.76 ($1.49) on Tuesday. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.32 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126.76 ($1.66).

In related news, insider Martin Keith Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($21,949.31).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

